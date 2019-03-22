New Apple AirPods with 'Hey Siri', wireless charging case launched

Moneycontrol News

Apple has launched the AirPods second generation. To everyone’s surprise, this is the third product launched by the Cupertino-based company this week. The wireless earbuds were expected to purchase during the ‘It’s Show Time’ event on March 25.

The AirPods generation 2 look exactly the same as the original AirPods on the outside. Although internally, things have changed.

Apple has replaced the W1 chip with an all-new H1 chip. Apple claims that the H1 chip provides faster connectivity and improved synchronisation. The new chip has also increased the battery life of the wireless earbuds. AirPods now have 50 per cent more talk time compared to its predecessor.

What’s also new is ‘Hey Siri’ on AirPods. The new feature on Airpods lets users change songs, adjust volume and make a call using the virtual assistant. ‘Hey Siri’ was teased during Apple’s opening video during the keynote in September.

Further, Apart from the standard charging case, there is a new wireless charging case for AirPods. The wireless charging case is compatible with AirPods generation 1 as well and is priced at $79.

Users can even engrave a message or their name on the AirPods charging case for no additional costs.

Apple has priced the AirPods second generation for Rs 14,900 in India with the standard charging case. AirPods with wireless charging case can be bought for Rs 18,900. AirPod generation 1 users can buy the wireless charging case separately for Rs 7,500. The new AirPods would be available in White only starting ‘later this spring’.