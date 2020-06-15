App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Maps brings Nearby feature in India; should you switch from Google Maps?

The Nearby feature is quite similar to what Google Maps has been offering in India and other parts of the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has updated its Maps app with a feature that lets users search for nearby essential services like grocery stores, medical shops, petrol pumps, restaurant and food delivery services, etc.

The Nearby feature is quite similar to what Google Maps has been offering in India and other parts of the world. On Apple Maps, users can find nearby grocery stores, medical shops and other essential services simply by tapping on the search field, reported Gadgets360.

Alongside India, the feature has been expanded to 30 new countries, namely Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Mexico, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Close

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also pushed the real-time transit feature to Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, and Wales. The feature was initially launched in limited cities across the US to offer detailed transit schedules, live departure/arrival times, the current location of a bus or train en route, etc.

related news

While Apple falls short in terms of India-specific features, the rolling out of the Nearby feature brings it a step closer to Google Maps.

Google's navigation app is very popular in India, mainly due to the feature set and its wide user base of Android smartphones. Google recently added the Plus code feature that lets users easily share a location which are hard to be located. The feature is currently available only on Android and could soon be available on the iOS app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Apple #Apple Maps #Google

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.