Apple MacBook Air with M2 SoC, new iMac-like colour options expected to launch this year

Reports suggest that the 14-inch MacBook Air will launch with a mini-LED display later this year.

Apple launched the iMac Air earlier this year at the Spring Loaded Apple Event. The new 24-inch iMac comes in a variety of colour options and the M1 chip introduced last year on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is now rumoured to launch a new MacBook Air with an M2 chip. The company could also launch its affordable MacBook in multiple colour options.

The exact launch date of the upcoming M2 MacBook Air is currently unknown. The Apple Silicon was rumoured to be under mass production and is likely to feature in the upcoming MacBook models launching in the second half of 2021. Apple is also expected to make the bezels narrower on the 2021 MacBook Air and launch it with a 14-inch display.

Tipster Jon Prosser has now claimed that the upcoming MacBook Air will have multiple colour options, much like the Apple iMac 24-inch. The tipster uploaded design renders of the rumoured MacBook in a Blue colour variant.

We can also expect Apple to launch the MacBook in more colour options, including Yellow, Green, Silver, Space Grey, etc. The tipster did not deep dive into the specifications but revealed that the Apple laptop will come with an M2 chip under the hood.