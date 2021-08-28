Apple launches new service programme for 'no-sound issues' on the iPhone 12

Apple has launched a new programme for iPhone 12 users facing speaker issues

Apple has announced a new service programme for iPhone 12 users affected by sound issues on the smartphone.

In a statement posted on the Apple support site, the company said, "Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021."

The Cupertino hardware giant clarified that the programme was meant for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. If either of the phones do not "emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service."

Apple also stated that, "Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge."

The company said that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were not part of this programme. Another thing worth noting is that Apple may restrict the service of the phone to the country or region of purchase, so if you imported your phone form overseas, you may be out of luck.

Similarly, this programme will not extend the original warranty of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. This covers, "affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit."

Apple has also made it clear that if a phone has any prior damage, for example: a cracked screen, that may impair the ability to repair the issue, it will be taken care of first and the user will be charged accordingly.

Users had complained for some time that they had been facing issues with the speakers on their iPhone 12 smartphones while making calls.