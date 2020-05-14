Apple iPhone SE (2020) to go on sale in India on May 20 with a Rs 3,600 discount: Check price, specs and offers

We recently revealed a launch offer for the 2020 iPhone SE, confirming that a sale date will be announced soon. Now, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone SE 2020 will go on sale in India on May 20 on Flipkart.

Customers who opt to purchase the iPhone SE (2020) will be able to avail a Rs 3,600 cashback offer, which is valid on transactions carried out with HDFC bank cards. The base iPhone SE 2020 with 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 42,500. Apple is also offering the new iPhone SE in a 128GB and 256GB storage option for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

Apart from Flipkart, Apple’s budget iPhone is also listed on IndiaiStore and over 3500 retail locations across India. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will be available in Black, White, and Product Red.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Specifications

The A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone SE 2020 is one of the most powerful chipsets on the market. Because of its size, the battery of the iPhone SE 2020 is one of the smallest in the smartphone market. However, we cannot say for certain whether the smartphone will struggle to get through an entire day as iPhones are known to be very energy efficient.

While Apple offers 18W fast charging support for the new iPhone SE, a charger is not included in the box. The phone sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits. The bezels are sizeable on the top and bottom. The new iPhone SE boasts a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 7-megapixel camera on the front.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Features

The display on the iPhone SE supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. The panel comes with Haptic Touch support, seen on the iPhone 11 series. The camera on the iPhone SE 2020 features Smart HDR for photos, portrait mode, and support for 4K video recording at 60 fps. The iPhone SE (2020) supports wireless charging and features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.