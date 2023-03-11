Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour variant now available for pre-order in India

(Image: Apple)

The new Yellow colour variant for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is now available for pre-order in India and globally. Unlike last year, when all four devices in the iPhone 13 series got a new colour option, this time it only extends to the two non-Pro iPhone 14 models.

With the addition of the new Yellow colour, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available in six colours with the other five finishes being Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight, and Starlight. The new Yellow colour variant of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased through Apple’s Online Store, Flipkart, and other retail channels.

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models, which will set you back by Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus price in India is set at Rs 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models, which will set you back by Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Indian customers can purchase the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at their lowest prices yet through Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, which is taking place from March 11 to March 15. Customers can purchase the iPhone 14 through Flipkart for as low as Rs 65,999, while the iPhone 14 Plus is available at its lowest price yet at Rs 73,999.

The open sale for the new Yellow colour variant for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India will start from March 14. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will be available in four new colours, Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris, for Rs 4,900 in India.

