Apple iPhone 12 most popular but Pro models seeing strong sales: CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s quarterly earnings call, revealed that the iPhone 12 is the most popular iPhone under the current iPhone 12 series. The Apple CEO also announced that the Pro models are seeing “strong sales”.

Surprisingly, Cook did not mention anything specific about the iPhone 12 mini sales, which has not managed to attract customers as expected, according to online reports. He, however, did reveal that the regular iPhone 12 (Review) is the most popular iPhone in the lineup. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are also seeing strong demand, Cook revealed.

“iPhone 12 is the most popular, but we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well. So the revenue that you’re seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue-per-unit growth,” 9to5Mac quoted Cook.

The Cupertino-based US tech giant announced a profitable quarter. Apple reported USD 89.6 billion in revenue with a profit of USD 23.6 billion for Q2 2021. During the same quarter last year, the company generated a revenue of USD 58.3 billion and a profit of USD 11.25 billion.

Apple launched four new iPhone 12 models late last year. Apart from providing 5G network support, the new iPhones come with an all-new design, fast processors, better displays and camera systems.