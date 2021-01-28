Apple iPhone 12 mini camera review gets same score as iPhone 12 in DxOMark test

Apple iPhone 12 mini camera review scores from DxOMark are out. The entry-level iPhone 12 series model has scored a total of 122 in DxOMark’s testing. The overall score is the same as the bigger sibling, the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 mini scored 132 in the “Photo” category and 112 in “Video”. It managed to get 41 points in Zoom. One needs to note that the iPhone 12 mini does not come with a dedicated telephoto/ zoom lens.

The overall score of the iPhone 12 mini camera review is the same as the iPhone 12. The smartphone managed to score 122 points in total. It should not be a surprise as the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 share the exact same system for the rear and front camera system.

They consist of a 12MP primary lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with support for Portrait, Night, Video, Photo, and some other modes. They do miss out on the telephoto lens found on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for better optical zoom. The non-Pro iPhone 12 models, however, do support up to 5x digital zoom for photos, and up to 3x digital zoom for videos.

The only difference between the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 is the display size and the battery capacity. The iPhone 12 has a larger 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 12 mini has a tiny 5.4-inch screen. The difference in form factor lets the iPhone 12 pack a bigger battery. You can click here to check our iPhone 12 mini review.