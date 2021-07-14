Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack launched in India

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series has been launched. The new battery pack can be attached magnetically to the back of the new iPhone 12 series. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack price in India is set at Rs 10,990. It is expected to go on sale soon.

The new MagSafe Battery Pack features a 1,460 mAh battery. It can be attached to the back of your iPhone 12 to offer additional juice. Apple has not mentioned any details around the additional number of battery life that one can expect from the new MagSafe Battery Pack.

The MagSafe Battery Pack will charge the iPhone 12 series at 5W. When the MagSafe battery pack is connected to an iPhone and plugged into a Lightning to USB-C cable which is connected to a 20W or higher charger, the ‌iPhone‌ is able to charge through the MagSafe Battery Pack at 15W. Apple recommends using a 27W or higher charger to recharge the battery pack.

Users need to have their iPhone 12 series model running iOS 14.7 to support the new MagSafe Battery Pack. The battery pack will be particularly useful for those who own an iPhone 12 mini (Review). Other iPhone 12 series devices such as the iPhone 12 (Review), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max also support the new MagSafe battery pack.

The iPhone 12 accessory goes on sale in the US starting July 19 for $99 (roughly Rs 7,400). In India, the accessory can be purchased for Rs 10,990.