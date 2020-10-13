Apple iPhone 12 launch today: Leaked price, specifications and all you need to know about Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event

Apple iPhone 12 launches today at the “Hi, Speed” Apple event. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Ahead of the Apple launch event at 10.30 pm IST, here is everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 specifications, rumoured price and availability details.

Apple iPhone 12 series: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 models

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variants.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12, aka iPhone 12 Max, will be a successor to the iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

All the four iPhone 12 models are said to come with 5G support.

Apple iPhone 12 price

There have been quite a few speculations on the iPhone 12 series price. While a few reports suggest that the iPhone 12 mini will be priced at $649 ( roughly Rs 47,600), most reports claim a $699 (around Rs 51,100) price tag for the base 64GB model. The 5.4-inch device will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red.

iPhone 12 price is expected to start at $799 (around Rs 58,400) for the base model. The 6.1-inch iPhone will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red colour options.

Prices of the two premium iPhone 12 Pro models have also been leaked. iPhone 12 Pro price expected to start at $999 (around Rs 73,936) for the base model. The 6.1-inch device will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options. The iPhone 12 Pro Max price is expected to start at $1,099 (about Rs 80,350) for the base model. The 6.7-inch iPhone will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be up for pre-orders in October, whereas the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for purchase in November 2020.

iPhone 12 India price (expected)

Apple iPhone 12 India price will be unveiled after the Apple event on October 13. If the leaked price is true, the iPhone 12 price in India could start at Rs 69,900. However, with the increase in GST and fluctuating USD: INR, we can expect the iPhone 12 price in India to be higher this year.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications (rumoured)

Display: Apple iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth. None of the four Apple iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen if reports are to be believed. The notch is there to stay on the iPhone 12 models.

Camera: Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a triple-camera system. The Pro models are rumoured to get the LiDAR found on the latest iPad Pro models.

The affordable iPhone 12 models will feature a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro models will get an additional 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Processor: Apple iPhone 12 series will get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The two standard models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will have 4GB RAM and come with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The battery life is also rumoured to increase by an hour on the Pro models. iPhone 12 mini will have a lesser battery life compared to the iPhone 11, mainly due to its small form factor.