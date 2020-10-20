Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders reportedly range between 7 to 9 million in the first launch week

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12 series, bringing four new iPhones to the fray. This week, two of the four new 5G iPhones went on pre-order. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF Securities, who shared his findings with 9to5Mac, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro saw between 7 and 9 million pre-orders in total before the end of the weekend.

To recall, Apple stopped sharing sales numbers for the iPhones back in 2018. But if Kuo’s analysis is accurate, then Apple has seen a major bump in sales over last year. Apple’s estimates show that the entire iPhone 11 series saw 10 to 12 million pre-ordered during launch week.

Additionally, iPhone 11 models moved nearly 500,000 to 800,000 units within the first 24 hours, while an estimated 1.7 to 2 million of the two iPhone 12 models were pre-ordered in the same time frame. The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 have more than doubled since last year’s iPhone 11 lineup in the first 24 hours since the phones became available.

Kuo noted that the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro beat analysts’ expectations because of strong demand in the US, Europe, and China. He also notes that Apple’s core userbase prefers higher-end iPhone models. The analyst also expects the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max to sell in moderate quantities.

Kuo’s projections suggest that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will individually account for 30 to 35 percent of the total iPhone 12 series shipments. Additionally, the iPhone 12 mini will account for anywhere between 10 to 15 percent, while the 12 Pro Max will be slightly more popular (15 to 20 percent). Overall, Kuo is forecasting that the four new iPhone models will enable a stellar performance by the Cupertino-based tech giant.