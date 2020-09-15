172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-event-tonight-where-and-when-to-watch-the-time-flies-event-what-to-expect-5840191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event tonight: Where and when to watch the Time Flies event, what to expect

The September 15 Apple Event is expected to be primarily focused on releasing new iPads and Apple Watch models, and may or may not include the iPhone 12 launch.

Moneycontrol News

On September 15, Apple will be hosting a launch event titled 'Time Flies'. At the Apple event, the company is expected to launch a bunch of new hardware and possibly reveal some details on the software releases scheduled for later in 2020. The September 15 Apple Event is expected to be primarily focused on releasing new iPads and Apple Watch models, and may or may not include the iPhone 12 launch.

Apple Event on September 15: Where to watch the live-stream 

The “Time Flies” Apple event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST on September 15. Viewers can watch the Apple event on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple Time Flies event through the Apple events app on Apple TV.

Interested viewers can set a reminder to watch the Apple Event on YouTube linked below.

Apple Event on September 15: What to expect

The official invite for the September 15 Apple event titled Time Flies suggests that the company will launch a new iPad and Apple Watch products. 

Reports claim that the Apple launch event on September 15 will include two new iPad models and an affordable Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple is also expected to launch a tracker device called AirTags at the Time Flies event.

In case you were expecting the iPhone 12 launch event tonight, that is not the case. Although historically, Apple has been hosting iPhone launch events in September, this year the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed due to the current global situation.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Apple #Apple Event

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.