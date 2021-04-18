Apple event on April 20: iMac 2021 may launch in iPad Air 2020 colours

Apple iMacs

Apple event on April 20 is expected to unveil a bunch of new products. The company has so far not announced which new products it will unveil at the 'Spring Loaded' event. Rumours of Apple launching a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display have been doing rounds on the internet. Alongside, the iPhone 12 maker could also launch a new iMac.

Details of the 2021 Apple iMac had surfaced earlier this year. The latest development gives us more details about the possible colour options. Tipster L0vetodream has hinted that Apple could launch the 2021 iMac at the Apple Event on April 20. The tipster posted images of the G3 iMac with the colour Apple logo alongside the Apple Spring Loaded Event invite.

The 2021 iMac is tipped to get a new design this year. It will have narrow bezels, similar to what we see on the iPad Pro. The display size is also said to increase from 21.5-inch to 24-inch for the smaller model. The 27-inch model will be replaced by a 30-inch or a 32-inch display. The increase in display size is likely due to the reduced bezels and we do not expect to see a significant change in the form factor.

Apple could launch the iMac in a variety of colour options. These colour options would be the same as the 2020 Apple iPad Air. This means that the iMac will come in Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Sky Blue and Green colour options. Specifications of the 2021 Apple iMac are currently under wraps.

We can expect it to come with the M1 chip found on the MacBook Air and Pro models. Apple could also launch the iMac 2021 with an upgraded M1x chip that was rumoured earlier this year.

At the April 20 Apple event, we can also expect the company to launch the new Apple iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Apple is also rumoured to launch the AirTags and possibly even the AirPods 3 at the event on April 20.