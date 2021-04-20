Apple Event on April 20: Everything we know so far

Apple could unveil a redesigned iMac and the long-rumoured AirTags at the 'Spring Loaded' Apple event.

Apple is holding an event today where it is expected to announce major refreshes to its iPad line of devices along with several other announcements.

If you don't want to spoil some of the mystery and just want to watch the event instead, we got you covered.

For those who like to speculate and theorise, here is everything we know so far.

The new iPads

As the rumour chain puts it, Apple is going to launch a new iPad Pro with mini-LED display technology. The new displays will offer higher power efficiency and a lower risk of burn-in. It is also said to be brighter and has the same benefits as an OLED display.

In terms of design, don't expect things to change too much. As per rumours, it will be virtually identical to the 2020 model, the big changes are the display and a new SoC inside that doubles performance.

Various reports suggest that the new iPad Pro might also include Thunderbolt connectivity which would mean you could connect it with external displays or storage.

Apple is also said to be working on a new iPad mini for the event with a 8.4-inch display but without the design overhauls of the 2020 portfolio. It will likely retain its larger bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. There is also talk of the new A14 bionic chip that Apple is expected to ship with the new iPad Pro and it may also find its way into the mini.

A new, more colourful iMac

A tipster with the twitter handle @L0vetodream has hinted at Apple releasing a new line-up of iMac's in a variety of different colours. Another rumour tells us that these colours could be similar to the ones offered with the 2020 iPad Air.

Apple will also likely outfit the new iMac's with the M1 chip it uses for its MacBook line-up.

Apple TV

An update to Apple TV has been rumoured for years but recent reports hint at the possibility of a 2021 release date. All we know right now that it may have support for 120Hz displays and will come with a remote.

Other potential announcements