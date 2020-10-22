172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-amazon-microsoft-google-samsung-are-the-most-valuable-brands-of-2020-report-5998561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Samsung are among the most valuable brands of 2020: Report

Google drops out of top three, narrowly losing out to Microsoft.

Moneycontrol News

Earlier this year, Apple became the first US-based company to hit the $2 trillion mark. Now, Interbrand’s new rankings suggest that Apple continues its reign as the world’s most valuable brand. However, there has been a change in the top three positions.

According to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2020 ranking, Apple retained its title as the world’s most valuable brand with a valuation of almost $323 billion, while Amazon came in second. Microsoft came in third, and Google dropped two spots as compared to last year, coming in fourth.

With a value of little over $165 billion, Google recorded a percent decrease as compared to last year. Amazon, on the other hand, moved up to second with a value of $200 billion, after an incredible 60 percent yearly growth. Microsoft also impressed, with 53 percent growth, managing a $166 billion value and overtaking Google in the process.Brands_10It is worth noting that Interbrand accounts for the value of the ‘brand’ and not the company itself. As we mentioned earlier, Apple’s market value is just over $2 trillion as opposed to Interbrand’s $323 billion brand valuation.

Other notable tech giants on the list, include Samsung and Facebook, which are in fifth and twelfth place, respectively. Additionally, Facebook-owned Instagram is in 19th position. Other notebook tech brands on the list, include YouTube (#30), Tesla (Rank 40), and Zoom (Rank 100).
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Business #Technology #world

