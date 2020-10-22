Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Samsung are among the most valuable brands of 2020: Report

Earlier this year, Apple became the first US-based company to hit the $2 trillion mark. Now, Interbrand’s new rankings suggest that Apple continues its reign as the world’s most valuable brand. However, there has been a change in the top three positions.

According to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2020 ranking, Apple retained its title as the world’s most valuable brand with a valuation of almost $323 billion, while Amazon came in second. Microsoft came in third, and Google dropped two spots as compared to last year, coming in fourth.

With a value of little over $165 billion, Google recorded a percent decrease as compared to last year. Amazon, on the other hand, moved up to second with a value of $200 billion, after an incredible 60 percent yearly growth. Microsoft also impressed, with 53 percent growth, managing a $166 billion value and overtaking Google in the process. It is worth noting that Interbrand accounts for the value of the ‘brand’ and not the company itself. As we mentioned earlier, Apple’s market value is just over $2 trillion as opposed to Interbrand’s $323 billion brand valuation.

Other notable tech giants on the list, include Samsung and Facebook, which are in fifth and twelfth place, respectively. Additionally, Facebook-owned Instagram is in 19th position. Other notebook tech brands on the list, include YouTube (#30), Tesla (Rank 40), and Zoom (Rank 100).