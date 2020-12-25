MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition launch tipped for mid-2021, likely to be priced around $400

The iPhone 12-maker is working on an entry-level AirPods, which will sport a similar design as the AirPods Pro but will miss out on the premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

Apple launched the AirPods Max earlier this year for Rs 59,900. With a price tag in the premium category, the new wireless headphones are unlikely to attract many consumers. Apple is now tipped to launch the AirPods Max Sports Edition in 2021 with toned-down specs and price.

The rumoured Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition will launch in mid-2021, according to tipster Apple Rumors. The company is likely to price the AirPods Max Sports Edition at around $400 (roughly Rs 29,500). 

The leaker further claims the affordable AirPods Max will come with silicone material. This will help keep the weight at 290 grams. For context, the Apple AirPods Max weighs 385 grams and comes with a metal build. The earpads too will be smaller compared to the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition is tipped to launch in mid-2021. The exact launch date or month is currently unknown.

The iPhone 12-maker is working on an entry-level AirPods, which will sport a similar design as the AirPods Pro but will miss out on the premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Close

Related stories

The second-generation AirPods Pro will sport a revamped, compact design, according to a previous report. Apple will ditch the stem design, something that has been seen since the inception of Apple’s AirPods line-up. The company will instead opt for a circular design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, etc.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple
first published: Dec 25, 2020 10:25 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.