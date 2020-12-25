Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition launch tipped for mid-2021, likely to be priced around $400

Apple launched the AirPods Max earlier this year for Rs 59,900. With a price tag in the premium category, the new wireless headphones are unlikely to attract many consumers. Apple is now tipped to launch the AirPods Max Sports Edition in 2021 with toned-down specs and price.

The rumoured Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition will launch in mid-2021, according to tipster Apple Rumors. The company is likely to price the AirPods Max Sports Edition at around $400 (roughly Rs 29,500).



Over-ear AirPods, $400, coming in the middle of next year. Sports silicone material, weighs about 290g, slightly smaller earpads.

— Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) December 22, 2020

The leaker further claims the affordable AirPods Max will come with silicone material. This will help keep the weight at 290 grams. For context, the Apple AirPods Max weighs 385 grams and comes with a metal build. The earpads too will be smaller compared to the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition is tipped to launch in mid-2021. The exact launch date or month is currently unknown.

The iPhone 12-maker is working on an entry-level AirPods, which will sport a similar design as the AirPods Pro but will miss out on the premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).