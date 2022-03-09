Apex Legends Mobile officially released in 10 countries: All you need to know

Apex Legends is now officially available on mobile. Apex Legends Mobile has launched in 10 countries as part of a limited release. If you live in one of the 10 participating countries, then you can head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the mobile version of the popular battle royale.



The limited regional launch for Apex Mobile is underway for its 10 participating countries!

Check out our new blog to learn more and how to join. : https://t.co/teHT0LrJQQpic.twitter.com/NEUhBnLSrv — Respawn (@Respawn) March 8, 2022

As part of the limited launch, Respawn Entertainment has released Apex Legends Mobile in Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore.

Players in participating countries can join the limited regional launch by downloading the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, there is no information about the global launch of the game just yet, although you can expect a global launch to follow once the Respawn has collected enough data from the soft launch.

The official Apex Legends page also mentions that more systems and content will be offered for the game’s global launch. Additionally, the game is being developed particularly for mobile and will not support cross-platform play on PC and consoles.

Apex Legends Mobile System Requirements

Android: Android 8.1, Open GL 3.0 or higher, 3 GB free space, at least 3 GB RAM.

iOS: iPhone 6S or later, OS version 10.0 or later, Apple A9 SoC, 3GB free space, at least 2GB RAM.

Apex Legends Mobile is being developed by Respawn Entertainment in collaboration with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios. The only map available in the regional launch will be World’s Edge. Players will also be able to access game modes like Mini Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, 3v3 Arenas, and Ranked Battle Royale.