AMD announces Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card to take on Nvidia's RTX 3070

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST

AMD is taking the fight to Nvidia with the recent launch of the new Radeon RX 6700 XT. The RX 6700 XT follows the launch of the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT. The card is aimed at delivering smooth 1440p gameplay and will take on the likes of the Nvidia RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3070.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Price

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT’s price in India hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the card will cost $479 (roughly Rs 39,000) in the US. Given India’s 18 percent GST rate, the RT 6700 XT could cost around Rs 46,000 in the country, still cheaper than the RTX 3070 GPU, which costs upwards of Rs 50,000 in India. However, we expect the card to retail at much higher prices, given the global silicone shortage.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT cards will be available for purchase starting March 18, 20201. AMD has added an official shop on their Indian website, which will direct consumers to online stores to buy the RX 6000 cards, although the RX 6700 XT isn’t listed in the shop.

With the RX 6700 XT, AMD aims to take on Nvidia’s RTX 3070 for the throne of best GPU for 1440p gaming. AMD shared some benchmarking numbers across some popular AAA titles. The benchmarks showed the Radeon RX 6700 XT easily outperforming Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti but trading narrower blows with the RTX 3070. In Gears 5 and Watch Dogs Legion, the RTX 3070 came out on top in AMD’s benchmarks. However, the benchmarks didn’t factor in ray tracing performance, an area in which Nvidia holds superiority.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Specs 

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features 40 compute units, 64 ROPs, 160 texture units, and 2560 stream processors. The card is based on AMD's RDNA 2 microarchitecture and boasts an average clock speed of up to 2424 MHz. Since each compute unit hosts one Ray Accelerator, the RX 6700 XT ends up having 40 Ray Accelerators that utilise Microsoft’s DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR). AMD’s latest Radeon GPU also features 12.41 TLOPs of compute performance.

The RX 6700 XT also comes with 12GB of DDR6 memory that is connected to a 192-bit interface. The card features a peak memory bandwidth of 384 GB/s. AMD has reduced the Infinity Cache size to 96MB on the RX 6700 XT. The 6700 XT has a total board power draw of 230W. Since it is a double slot graphics card, the RX 6700 XT will draw power through an 8-PIN and 6-PIN PCIe power connector.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AMD #gaming
first published: Mar 4, 2021 05:48 pm

