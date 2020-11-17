Amazon Pharmacy launched in the US, enabling users to order prescription medication online

Amazon has launched its online pharmacy in the United States, delivering prescription medications right to doorsteps in a couple of days. Called Amazon Pharmacy, the section allows customers to compare prices as they buy the drug from the website or the app.

The move has the potential to shake up the pharmacy industry and opens up a new avenue of business for Amazon. The scale of Amazon Pharmacy will also increase competition in the market, putting large brick-and-mortal retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS on notice.

With Amazon Pharmacy, shoppers can toggle between a co-pay and non-insurance option while checking out. Amazon said that most insurance is accepted, but Prime members who don’t have insurance can buy generic or brand name drugs at a discount from Amazon.

Amazon made its ambition in the health care industry clear, especially considering the e-tailer spent $750 million to buy online pharmacy PillPack. Amazon also said PillPack would continue to ship medications for customers needing pre-sorted doses of multiple drugs.

Amazon has said that it will offer commonly prescribed medications, including creams, pills, and insulin or other such medication that needs to stay cold. Shoppers will have to set up a profile on Amazon and will require a prescription from a doctor.

According to Amazon, Prime subscribers can get up to 80 percent off generic and up to 40 percent off brand-name drugs when paying without insurance. Amazon will also offer two-day delivery.