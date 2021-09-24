Amazon has announced a Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio

Billie Eilish holds an echo studio with her face on it

Amazon has collaborated with singer Billie Eilish to launch a limited edition Echo Studio with the singer's face on the front of the device. The image is the album cover for "Happier Than Ever" her new full-length.

The limited edition Echo Studio with the album cover for Happier Than Ever

The image has been printed onto the speaker fabric and is Amazon's first foray into Celebrity Skins. The limited edition device is $30 more expensive than a regular Echo and customers will be able to listen to her new album in Spatial Audio.

In a statement shared by Amazon on the singer's behalf, Billie Eilish said, "My new limited-edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order now. I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Everything else about the Echo Studio remains the same. It still has a 5.25-inch woofer for that extra thump and 330W of peak power. There is also a 1-inch tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, 24-bit DAC and an 100 kHz power amplifier.

As with every Echo device, you also have access to Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa. You can use Alexa to control music playback, set alarms, tell jokes, check the weather and control compatible devices in a smart hub.

Curiously there are no Billie Eilish specific features like using her voice in place of Alexa's but Amazon has said that they are working on special Billie Eilish alarms that will be compatible with all Amazon Echo devices.