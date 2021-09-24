MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon has announced a Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio

The Echo Studio now has the singer's face on it for some reason

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Billie Eilish holds an echo studio with her face on it

Billie Eilish holds an echo studio with her face on it

Amazon has collaborated with singer Billie Eilish to launch a limited edition Echo Studio with the singer's face on the front of the device. The image is the album cover for "Happier Than Ever" her new full-length.

The limited edition Echo Studio with the album cover for Happier Than Ever The limited edition Echo Studio with the album cover for Happier Than Ever

The image has been printed onto the speaker fabric and is Amazon's first foray into Celebrity Skins. The limited edition device is $30 more expensive than a regular Echo and customers will be able to listen to her new album in Spatial Audio.

In a statement shared by Amazon on the singer's behalf, Billie Eilish said, "My new limited-edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order now. I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Everything else about the Echo Studio remains the same. It still has a 5.25-inch woofer for that extra thump and 330W of peak power. There is also a 1-inch tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, 24-bit DAC and an 100 kHz power amplifier.

Close

Related stories

As with every Echo device, you also have access to Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa. You can use Alexa to control music playback, set alarms, tell jokes, check the weather and control compatible devices in a smart hub.

Curiously there are no Billie Eilish specific features like using her voice in place of Alexa's but Amazon has said that they are working on special Billie Eilish alarms that will be compatible with all Amazon Echo devices.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon Echo Studio #Billie Eilish
first published: Sep 24, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.