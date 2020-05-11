App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai lays out plans to 'slowly & incrementally' reopen offices from June

A majority of people who are currently working from home would continue to do so till the end of the year.

Carlsen Martin

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently detailed how the tech giant plans to reopen its offices. According to the memo, Google's offices will be opening as early as June with only 10 percent to 15 percent of its employees at the office at any time.

After accessing the internal email, CNBC reported that a majority of people who are currently working from home would continue to do so till the end of the year.

Pichai wrote, "It may be a while before that's possible. Our ramp back to the office will be slow, deliberate and incremental. There will be no one-size-fits-all approach, and the specific guidance will vary from location to location."

Close

Pichai revealed that the company currently has less than 5 percent of its employees working from office premises. He also thanked employees in data centres and offices that couldn't afford to work from home and took the risk of working in their respective offices. Pichai noted that the first employees to return to offices will be those who need to access specialised equipment and whose jobs require it.

related news

He stressed the importance of reimaging the way people work: "As we look to the future, we'll integrate what we've learned from this period of working from home and continue to search for innovative ways to hold events, engage with customers, and collaborate across distributed teams."

On the issue of burnout, Pichai instituted a day off on May 22 and asked managers to find another date that works for employees in May, where May 22 is not a workday. Finally, the memo also stressed that return to offices will be primarily governed by instructions from local authorities and will vary depending on location.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Google

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.