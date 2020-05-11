Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai lays out plans to 'slowly & incrementally' reopen offices from June

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently detailed how the tech giant plans to reopen its offices. According to the memo, Google's offices will be opening as early as June with only 10 percent to 15 percent of its employees at the office at any time.

After accessing the internal email, CNBC reported that a majority of people who are currently working from home would continue to do so till the end of the year.

Pichai wrote, "It may be a while before that's possible. Our ramp back to the office will be slow, deliberate and incremental. There will be no one-size-fits-all approach, and the specific guidance will vary from location to location."

Pichai revealed that the company currently has less than 5 percent of its employees working from office premises. He also thanked employees in data centres and offices that couldn't afford to work from home and took the risk of working in their respective offices. Pichai noted that the first employees to return to offices will be those who need to access specialised equipment and whose jobs require it.

He stressed the importance of reimaging the way people work: "As we look to the future, we'll integrate what we've learned from this period of working from home and continue to search for innovative ways to hold events, engage with customers, and collaborate across distributed teams."

On the issue of burnout, Pichai instituted a day off on May 22 and asked managers to find another date that works for employees in May, where May 22 is not a workday. Finally, the memo also stressed that return to offices will be primarily governed by instructions from local authorities and will vary depending on location.