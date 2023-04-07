AI News roundup: Samsung employees leak company data to ChatGPT, AI coming to Google search and more

Representative Image

Samsung pulls up employees for leaking company data on ChatGPT

Samsung has reportedly logged three separate instances of employees leaking data, in the 20 days that ChatGPT has been authorised for use at their semiconductor facilities.





In one instance, an employee reportedly shared a recording of a company meeting to convert into notes.



Samsung is also reportedly considering building its own version of the AI chatbot, to prevent mishaps like these in the future.



OpenAI has already stated that it uses the data collected by the chatbot to train its AI models. It also warns people not to share any sensitive data with the chatbot.



Microsoft integrates Bing AI into SwiftKey keyboard for Android

The integration allows users to access and chat with Bing AI to get answers or it can be used in what Microsoft calls “tone” mode, where it can rewrite and clean up texts.





The bot is currently limited to the beta version of SwiftKey, which can be downloaded on Google's Play Store.



As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft’s CTO of mobile and commerce, Pedram Rezaei, confirmed that the feature “was slowly rolling out” and invited everyone to check out the beta on the Play Store.



So far, Microsoft has not confirmed when the integration will show up on iOS. The Redmond-based technology giant had dropped support for the iOS version of SwiftKey last year, but after fan demand, brought it back.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will 'absolutely' become part of Search

Pichai dismisses concerns that rivals pose a threat to Google's core business of search. The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before, Google CEO has said.





In an interview to The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said the search and technology giant would add conversational AI to Google Search.



Google’s online search business faces its biggest test in decades. Microsoft has stolen the march by partnering with OpenAI to exclusively use its GPT language models, which power the hugely popular ChatGPT chatbot.



When asked why Google didn't release an AI chatbot earlier, Pichai said the company was "iterating to ship something, and maybe timelines changed, given the moment in the industry".



Microsoft to integrate AI Copilot with OneNote

Copilot can format, summarize and rewrite existing notes. It can also help you create plans.





Built on the same foundation as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Copilot for OneNote can create plans based on context, summarise notes into bullet points, generate a list of topics based on the text prompt, create plans and give suggestions.



The Redmond-based technology giant originally announced Copilot AI integration into its suite of Office 365 apps Teams, Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Now the company is demoing its plans to integrate Copilot into OneNote as well.



Amazon launches new startup accelerator for generative AI

Amazon's 10-week programme will give the most promising generative AI startups access to mentors, and other experts in the field while providing them credits for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

