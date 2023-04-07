English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Microsoft integrates Bing AI into SwiftKey keyboard for Android

    There is no word yet on when the integration will show up on the iOS version of keyboard.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
    Microsoft integrates Bing AI into SwiftKey keyboard for Android

    (Image: Microsoft/Swiftkey)

    Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Bing AI to SwiftKey, a third-party on-screen keyboard for Android.

    The integration allows users to access and chat with Bing AI to get answers or it can be used in what Microsoft calls “tone” mode, where it can rewrite and clean up texts.

    The bot is currently limited to the beta version of SwiftKey, which can be downloaded on Google's Play Store.

    Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will 'absolutely' become part of Search


    As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft’s CTO of mobile and commerce, Pedram Rezaei, confirmed that the feature “was slowly rolling out” and invited everyone to check out the beta on the Play Store.


    So far, Microsoft has not confirmed when the integration will show up on iOS.

    Also Read: India among top three markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official

    The Redmond-based technology giant had dropped support for the iOS version of SwiftKey last year, but after fan demand, brought it back.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #Microsoft #Swiftkey
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 02:56 pm