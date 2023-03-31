AI News roundup: ChatGPT blocked in Italy, Google denies using ChatGPT data and more

(Representational Image)

Italy blocks access to OpenAI's ChatGPT

The decision "with immediate effect" will result in "the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian user data vis-a-vis OpenAI", the Italian Data Protection Authority said.





Italy's privacy watchdog said Friday it had blocked the controversial robot ChatGPT, saying the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data and could not verify users' age.



It said there was no legal basis to justify "the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of 'training' the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform".



No more free AI Image generation on Midjourney

The popular AI Image generating tool said it had taken the decision due to "extraordinary demand and trial abuse".





Midjourney, the company behind the Midjourney AI image generation tool, has announced that it is ending free trials because of a, "combination of extraordinary demand and trial abuse".



The company tried turning the trials back on post the announcement on discord, but quickly found that the new safeguards they had put in place to stop trial abuse, "didn't seem to be sufficient."



Google denies using ChatGPT data to train Bard AI

According to a report published by The Information, Google used responses from the OpenAI's popular chatbot to train its chatbot.





Tech giant Google has denied reports it used data from rival OpenAI, the owner of the immensely popular ChatGPT, to train Bard, its chatbot.



The initiative, reportedly called Gemini, is forcing the DeepMind AI division to use data from OpenAI's ChatGPT stored on a website called ShareGPT.



Microsoft launches Security Copilot powered by GPT-4

The service is meant for cybersecurity professionals and is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

