Microsoft launches GPT-4-powered Security Copilot

Microsoft has announced a GPT-4 powered AI assistant for cybersecurity professionals. Called Security Copilot, it is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, the same that powers the AI chatbot, ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI.

The Redmond-based technology giant says that Security Copilot is designed to make it easier for cybersecurity professionals to better understand the vast amount of data that they deal with daily.

It will help them identify breaches, correlate threat activity as well as identify potential weaknesses in an IT environment. It will also help them make sense of threat intelligence data, helping them identify potentially malicious activity.

Microsoft says that the tool will also address skill shortages by, "bridging knowledge gaps and enhancing workflows, threat actor profiles and incident reporting across teams."

The company calls it "the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI."

Microsoft is also actively tracing more than 50 ransomware gangs and 250 unique cybercriminal organizations. They parse through 65 million threat signals every day.