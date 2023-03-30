English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Microsoft launches GPT-4-powered Security Copilot

    The service is meant for cybersecurity professionals and is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    Microsoft launches 365 Copilot, an AI assistant for the Office suite

    Microsoft launches 365 Copilot, an AI assistant for the Office suite

    Microsoft has announced a GPT-4 powered AI assistant for cybersecurity professionals. Called Security Copilot, it is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, the same that powers the AI chatbot, ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI.

    The Redmond-based technology giant says that Security Copilot is designed to make it easier for cybersecurity professionals to better understand the vast amount of data that they deal with daily.

    Also Read | Google Cloud will incorporate AI principles in all new products; India unit developing payment gateway

    It will help them identify breaches, correlate threat activity as well as identify potential weaknesses in an IT environment. It will also help them make sense of threat intelligence data, helping them identify potentially malicious activity.

    Microsoft says that the tool will also address skill shortages by, "bridging knowledge gaps and enhancing workflows, threat actor profiles and incident reporting across teams."

    Related stories

    Also Read | Microsoft-owned GitHub lays off over 140 employees in India

    The company calls it "the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI."

    Microsoft is also actively tracing more than 50 ransomware gangs and 250 unique cybercriminal organizations. They parse through 65 million threat signals every day.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cybersecurity #GPT-4 #Microsoft #OpenAI #Security Copilot
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 01:19 pm