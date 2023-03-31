English
    Midjourney ends free AI Image generation trials

    The popular AI Image generating tool said it had taken the decision due to "extraordinary demand and trial abuse".

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    (Image: mileszim/Twitter)

    Midjourney, the company behind the Midjourney AI image generation tool, has announced that it is ending free trials because of a, "combination of extraordinary demand and trial abuse".

    The company tried turning the trials back on post the announcement on discord, but quickly found that the new safeguards they had put in place to stop trial abuse, "didn't seem to be sufficient."

    As noted by Engadget, Midjourney has found itself in the eye of the storm lately, with the company's image generation tool being used to deploy fakes of Donald Trump getting arrested, or Pope Francis.

    The company has also been open about its troubles with moderation. It rustled a few feathers when it banned images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping saying that having access to the country was more important than satire.

    Midjourney CEO David Holz wrote on the company's discord server that they wanted to, "minimize drama".

