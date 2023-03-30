Microsoft to introduce more ads in Bing AI

The Redmond-based technology giant said that it talked with its publishing partners to discuss how they could curate content in a way, "that is meaningful in traffic and revenue for our partners".

Microsoft has confirmed that it is exploring the possibility of placing more ads into the Bing AI chat experience.

In a blog post, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Yusuf Mehdi, said that the company was "exploring placing ads in the chat experience".

The company clarified that it is doing this, "to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search", and it wanted to increase the revenue generated by those publishers.

It said that it would drive these changes, "through new features like chat and answers", and that it would be, "pioneering the future of advertising in these new mediums".

One of the ways it proposed was placing a rich caption of sponsored content alongside the answers. This would, "drive more user engagement with the content", while making its partners more revenue.