    AI News roundup: Jobs in a post-ChatGPT world, Microsoft's new AI event and more

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
    (Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

    Microsoft's Bing AI can impersonate celebrities

    Microsoft updated Bing AI preview over the weekend with the ability to impersonate celebrities.


    • First spotted by Bleeping Computer, the AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, can now answer your questions while pretending to be a celebrity.

    • What's interesting is that the mode is somewhat hidden and requires you to ask Bing AI about its celebrity chat mode.

    Microsoft announces a "Future of Work With AI" event on March 16

    The event will focus on how artificial intelligence can transform the workplace.


    • Microsoft has announced a "Future of Work with AI" event for March 16 where the technology giant is expected to share details of upcoming artificial intelligence products for the workplace

    • Microsoft has gone all-in on AI, rolling out features and updates to its portfolio and baking it into its products, looking to steal the march over rivals.

    Representational image. (Photo: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash)

    Jobs in a post-ChatGPT world: What will and won't survive?


    Students, university professors, and parents are concerned about how the AI chatbot is likely to impact schools, colleges, and the workplace. But is the panic too much too soon?


    • “I don’t think ChatGPT will help students clear exams because we urge children to hone their thinking skills," says Kavita Nagpal, vice-president, Academics, Orchids The International School, Gurugram.

    • “If you are writing basic code for payroll or say, short 40-word news updates, ChatGPT will replace it. Low-scale, repetitive jobs are likely to be done by this tool,” says Gurugram-based Jaspreet Bindra, Managing Director and Founder at Tech Whisperer Ltd (the UK), a digital consultancy for artificial intelligence.

    The challenge here for the media industry including social media platforms is how to moderate or block such objectionable user-generated content at speed and without incurring much costs. (Source: Reuters)

    The media can use GAI and ChatGPT to its advantage


    If effectively used, GAI or its tools such as ChatGPT can help address the content problem of the media industry with respect to cost, quality, and speed.


    • The media industry, at present, is intensely competitive wherein only the fittest can survive.

    • If effectively used, GAI or its tools such as ChatGPT can help address the content problem of the media industry with respect to cost, quality, and speed. It can also help in improving user engagement by curating customised content.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Microsoft #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 7, 2023 07:03 pm