English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    AI-generated images made from text prompts can't be copyrighted: US Copyright Office

    Any Imagery created by generative AI using text prompts will not be given copyright protection

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    One of the Midjourney photos featuring three

    One of the Midjourney photos featuring three "women" at a house party. (Image: mileszim/Twitter)

    The United States Copyright Office (USCO) has ruled that AI-generated images created from text prompts cannot be given copyright protection.

    As Engadget reports, The USCO reasoned that while the "prompter" guides the AI during the creation process, "the machine determines how those instructions are implemented in its output."

    Also Read | Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

    The office stated that when AI "produces complex written, visual, or musical works in response" to prompts, the "traditional elements of authorship" are determined and executed by technology and not the human user.

    However, the office noted that the level of human input in a given work will be considered when granting it copyright.

    Related stories

    The USCO further explained that current generative AI systems such as ChatGPT or Midjourney do not allow users to "exercise ultimate creative control over how such systems interpret prompts and generate material." Thus, the USCO ruled that "copyright can protect only material that is the product of human creativity.

    Also Read | Samsung defends tech it uses for moon photography amidst accusations

    The USCO does not completely rule out granting AI-generated works protection, it said that the, "answer will depend on the circumstances, particularly how the AI tool operates and how it was used to create the final work" and that it would be a, "case-by-case inquiry".

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #AI generated images #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #US copyright office
    first published: Mar 17, 2023 01:19 pm