Adobe updates Acrobat Web with new features: All you need to know

Adobe has updated its tools on Acrobat Web, giving the browser-based PDF editor new features that almost bring it to parity with Acrobat on the desktop. User’s can now add passwords to PDF’s online, merge multiple of them together, split a single file into multiple, add signatures and even compress files.

Last year in July, Adobe teamed up with Google to launch simple Acrobat shortcuts for Google’s ‘.new’ domain, which allows web services to create shortcuts for use with Google’s services. In the case of Acrobat web, these shortcuts are PDF.new, Sign.new, CompressPDF.new, ConvertPDF.new and WordtoPDF.new.

According to data collected by Adobe, more than 10 million people have used it so far. These shortcuts when combined with the Acrobat Web’s extended toolset offer users a quicker way to access routine office tasks.

In a blog post, Adobe also said that, “Actions, such as converting a file to a PDF, compressing, or e-signing, should be easy to get done, and free for everyone to try” and they have been, “working diligently to develop additional tools and new shortcuts, so that these simple searches and commands lead to trusted solutions from Adobe.”

In December, Adobe saw its userbase on Creative Cloud services jump from 12 million in 2017 to more than 22 million by the end of 2020, which is about a million subscriptions per quarter.