Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop launched in India, check out the price, features

Acer has announced the expansion of its gaming portfolio in India with the launch of the Aspire 7 gaming laptop. The company’s latest gaming notebook will be available in four configurations. It will go on sale on June 20 through Flipkart, Acer’s eStore, and other online and offline portals. The Aspire 7 will exclusively be available on Flipkart starting from Rs 54,990.

The new Acer Aspire 7 will be made available with both Intel and AMD processors. The Intel version will use a 9th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor, while the AMD variant will be fitted with Ryzen 3000 mobile processors. The processors seem like a bit of a disappointment as both Intel and AMD have unveiled new 10th Gen and Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, respectively. Acer’s gaming notebook can be equipped with 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM.

Speaking on the announcement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said: “Maintaining the growing demand for gaming PCs in India, Acer has always gone further to ensure our gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. We are excited to introduce another winner to our gaming portfolio Aspire 7 gaming laptop for Indian gaming enthusiasts. With our Nitro and Predator series of gaming laptops already leading in the market, this new line of Aspire laptops will further expand our presence in the gaming segment.”

The Aspire 7 will utilise Nvidia’s GTX graphics. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) display that will cover 100-percent of the sRGB colour gamut. The screen uses BluelightShield technology to adjust the screen’s blue-light emission over extended periods of use. Acer claims that the laptop can deliver up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which is well above the average for a gaming laptop.



