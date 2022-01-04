Acer announces new Chromebooks and Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition ahead of CES 2022

Acer recently dropped a couple of laptops and Chromebooks ahead of CES 2022. The line-up will include the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314. The Acer Swift X has also been tipped to arrive at CES 2022 and is rumoured to use a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU and Intel Arc Alchemist Discrete GPU.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Price

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition features a starting price of EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 75,800) in France or RMB 5,499 (Roughly Rs 64,500) in China. The laptop will be made available in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific.

Acer Chromebook Prices

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 features a starting price of $599.99 (Roughly Rs 44,600) in North America. In EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) regions, the Chromebook will feature a starting price of EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 54,600). The Spin 513 will be available in North America starting June and EMEA regions from April.

The Acer Chromebook 315 and 314 feature a starting price of $299.99 in North America and will be available from January and June, respectively. The EMEA prices for the Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314 start from EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 33,600) and EUR 369 (Roughly Rs 31,100), respectively. The Chromebook 315 will be available across EMEA regions from March, while the Chromebook 314 will go on sale by April.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is powered by an 11th Gen Intel CPU paired with Iris Xe graphics. Additional specifications of the device have not been revealed just yet, but Acer says that the laptop will be designed for easy repairability. The Vero laptop also utilises 30 percent PCR plastic across the chassis, which Acer says saves 21 percent in carbon emissions during manufacturing.

The Vero National Geographic Edition’s screen and keycaps also feature 30 percent and 50 percent PCR plastic, respectively. It will run on Windows 11 and will come with an array of ports, one of which will be able to charge mobile devices when the laptop is turned off. You can expect more details during CES 2022.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebook has a 13.5-inch display with a 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Chromebook Spin 315 can be used in four different orientations and features an aluminium build with MIL-STD 810H certification. It features a pair of upward-firing speakers with DTS audio and a backlit keyboard. Acer also claims that the Chromebook Spin 315 can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 315

The Chromebook Spin 315 will likely be powered by Intel’s Celeron dual-core N4500, Celeron quad-core N5100, or Pentium Silver N600 processors. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebook has a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with an optional touchscreen. The Chromebook uses an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad and a numeric keyboard. Acer claims that the touchpad is made entirely of plastic waste recycled into a glass-like material. The Chromebook also offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 will likely be powered by Intel’s Celeron dual-core N4500, Celeron quad-core N5100, or Pentium Silver N600 processors. The CPU can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with an anti-glare coating. Like the 315, the Chromebook 314 also runs on Chrome OS and features the same OceanGlass touchpad. Other aspects of the Chromebook 314 are also similar to that of the Chromebook 315.