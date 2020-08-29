A profile picture with an iPhone is a lot sexier than one with a BlackBerry

British website Comparemymobile.com has conducted an amusing study on the impact of high-tech branding on online dating. It found that profile pictures with visible Apple products had more success than identical snaps with phones by other brands, especially BlackBerry.

Profile pictures with a clearly visible iPhone generated 76 percent more matches than standard photos with no visible hardware. Other Apple products, notably the Apple Watch (+61 percent) and AirPods (+41 percent), also had a positive impact on eliciting responses.

Even more interestingly, Apple was one of only two brands to boost the number of matches, the other being Samsung. Profile pictures with a smartphone by the Korean manufacturer attracted 19 percent more expressions of interest than neutral ones.

Perhaps the most important finding of all was that as a general rule, it is not a good idea to post profile pictures with high-tech devices by other brands, because they will likely reduce the number of matches. In particular the study found that this applied to snaps with smartphones by Google (-10 percent matches), Sony (-14 percent matches), Huawei (-23 percent matches) and OnePlus (-30 percent matches). However, the one device that you should never show in a dating site profile picture is the venerable BlackBerry (-74 percent matches).

For the purposes of the study, Comparemymobile.com created identical profiles for men and women both with and without clearly visible smartphones on several apps and in several cities around the world.