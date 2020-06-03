4.2 million wearables shipped in India in Q1 2020, up 80% from last year: Report

We recently reported a sharp decline in smartphone sales in the first quarter this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new report suggests that the sales of wearables in India are on the rise.

The latest report by IDC suggests that wearable shipments in India have increased by 80 percent on a yearly basis during January-March. The wearable product category which comprises of wrist bands, watches, and earwear registered 4.2 million unit shipments in Q1 2020.

Product Category 1Q19 Shipments 1Q19 Market Share 1Q20 Shipments 1Q20 Market Share Year-over-Year unit change (1Q20 vs 1Q19) Earwear 0.8 32.8% 3.0 70.8% 289.2% Wrist Band 1.4 60.9% 1.0 24.2% -28% Watch 0.1 6.3% 0.2 5.0% 43.3% Total 2.3 100% 4.2 100% 80.6%

Earwear didn’t just record a sizeable growth but topped the chart with 3 million units sold in Q1 2020. Wrist bands followed with 1 million shipments, while watches only made up for 5 percent of total shipments with 200,000 units sold. The wrist band market saw a decline in year-on-year shipments, despite having the second-highest market share.

boAt audio maintained its 23.9 percent market share in the earwear sector, ahead of Samsung’s 23.6 percent market share.

In terms of true wireless earbuds, Samsung came out on top, followed by Apple. In the wrist band domain, Xiaomi maintained a substantial 41.9 percent market share, followed by GOQii electronics with a 13.6 percent share in Q1 2020.

In the smartwatch sector, Huami held the top spot with a 22.4 percent market share, followed by Fossil (17.9 percent) and Apple (17.7 percent).



