App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4.2 million wearables shipped in India in Q1 2020, up 80% from last year: Report

The wearable product category comprises of wrist bands, watches, and earwear.

Carlsen Martin

We recently reported a sharp decline in smartphone sales in the first quarter this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new report suggests that the sales of wearables in India are on the rise.

The latest report by IDC suggests that wearable shipments in India have increased by 80 percent on a yearly basis during January-March. The wearable product category which comprises of wrist bands, watches, and earwear registered 4.2 million unit shipments in Q1 2020.

India Wearables market, Product Categories, Market Share, Year-over-Year Growth 1Q20 (shipments in millions)
Product Category1Q19 Shipments1Q19 Market Share1Q20 Shipments1Q20 Market ShareYear-over-Year unit change (1Q20 vs 1Q19)
Earwear0.832.8%3.070.8%289.2%
Wrist Band1.460.9%1.024.2%-28%
Watch0.16.3%0.25.0%43.3%
Total2.3100%4.2100%80.6%

Earwear didn’t just record a sizeable growth but topped the chart with 3 million units sold in Q1 2020. Wrist bands followed with 1 million shipments, while watches only made up for 5 percent of total shipments with 200,000 units sold. The wrist band market saw a decline in year-on-year shipments, despite having the second-highest market share.

Close

boAt audio maintained its 23.9 percent market share in the earwear sector, ahead of Samsung’s 23.6 percent market share.

related news

In terms of true wireless earbuds, Samsung came out on top, followed by Apple. In the wrist band domain, Xiaomi maintained a substantial 41.9 percent market share, followed by GOQii electronics with a 13.6 percent share in Q1 2020.

In the smartwatch sector, Huami held the top spot with a 22.4 percent market share, followed by Fossil (17.9 percent) and Apple (17.7 percent).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Apple #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.