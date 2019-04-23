2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 launched with aesthetic updates.

Japanese motorcycle maker Suzuki recently launched the 2019 edition of their naked motorcycle, the GSX-S750. Except for the addition of two new colour schemes, the bike remains largely unchanged.

The bike is now available in matte black and pearl glacier white, along with a new set of graphics. This has not affected the price of the motorcycle, however. Apart from that, the motorcycle receives no mechanical upgrades.

The addition of two new colours has just given the potential buyer a wider range of options to choose from, though the new colour schemes highlight the streetfighter element of the GSX-S750 prominently.

The 2019 GSX-S750 carries over the same engine from its predecessor, which is a 750cc 4-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which makes 114.2 PS of maximum power and 81 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd stated, "We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new colour schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering."

The price of the motorcycle remains unchanged at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available across all Suzuki Big Bike dealerships across India.