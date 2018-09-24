2018 Datsun Go and Go+ all set to come to India in October

With the facelifted versions of the Datsun Go and Go+ already on sale in Indonesia, the hatchback and MPV are all set to enter the Indian market during the festival season in October. Looking at the Indonesian cars, we can tell with some certainty what the India will receive in terms of upgrades.

Both the Go and Go+ are based on Nissan's V platform and are manufactured in Chennai at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant. The exterior of the cars get sportier with a new bumper, updated headlights and a bigger grille.

The cars are also expected to get LED DRLs to give them a swankier feel, brand new alloys, turn signal indicators into the outside rear view mirrors and a revised rear end design with LED tail lamp elements.

The interiors get a complete overhaul with a new dashboard layout with the top-end variants getting a touchscreen infotainment system. Power steering and power windows are expected to be standard across all variants. The front bench seat is expected to be replaced with two bucket seats moving the handbrake to the more conventional location in the centre.

Mechanically, the cars remain unchanged with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 78 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties to be handled by 5-speed manual gearbox.

The cars are expected to get safer with a driver's side airbag, ABS, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door lock, impact-sensing door unlock and seat-belt reminders for driver and front passenger.

With all of these changes to the Datsun GO and GO+, expect the prices to increase by up to Rs 50,000. The current generation of the Go starts at a price of Rs 3.38 lakh while the GO+ starts at Rs 3.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.