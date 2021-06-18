1More ComfoBuds Pro earbuds review: Good audio offering in its price range

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro

One of the main issues many users have with true wireless earbuds is that they are uncomfortable to wear for long hours. Unfortunately, only a handful of brands work towards providing a comfortable fit without sacrificing the audio quality or features. 1More is one of those brands, and their latest offering, the ComfoBuds Pro, delivers unmatched comfort with top-notch audio performance.

We used the earbuds for three weeks to bring in a long-term review.

With the ComfoBuds Pro, 1More has tried to do something different with the design. Even though it's the standard design with a stem, it looks different as the stem tapers down in a teardrop design, and at the base, it has large LED colour indicators.

In addition, the storage case design is also different from what we have seen up till now. The earbuds sit in the case via magnets so that they are secure, but to take them out, you need to tap on the stem of the earbuds.

When you tap on the stem, the earbud rises up, and then you can pull them out. The process is something that you would either love or hate – I am not particularly fond of it and would have preferred a simple grab-and-pull design like the 1More Colorbuds.

The standout feature is the comfort that these earbuds offer. True to their name, the ComfoBuds Pro is one of the most comfortable earbuds that I have ever worn. 1More provides four different sizes of ear tips so that you use one that best fits your ear.

Thanks to the fit and its lightweight, I could wear the earbuds for over four hours at a stretch without any discomfort or pain. Along with being comfortable, the Oblique angled earbuds are also secure – we wore them on a 10-minute run, and they did not fall out or even dislodged from the ear.

The stem has a touch-sensitive area on which you can implement custom settings for double tap, triple tap or tap and hold. Oddly, there is no control available for a single tap. However, the touch surface works without any issue, and we were able to control the earbuds seamlessly while doing any activity.

In terms of audio quality, the 1More ComfoBuds Pro is phenomenal. They cover a wide sound stage and deliver deep, punchy bass making it great for all genres of music. The crystal clear vocals ensure that you do not miss out on any dialogues while watching videos.

While the audio output is excellent, the lack of EQ settings in the app is a slight letdown. The earbuds work great for voice calls as well. We had no complaints of voice cutting or being muffled, and we did not have to raise our voice to be heard correctly – it makes it easy to talk on voice call anytime.

The audio output gets better with the fantastic active noise cancellation on the earbuds. You get four modes to choose from - ANC Strong, ANC mild, pass through and WNR (Wind Noise). With ANC Strong, most ambient audio is blocked out immediately – making it great to use in a noisy environment like a gym.

The ANC mild is excellent to use for any other environment like your home or work, while pass-through lets you hear the surround sounds along with the music. You can switch the mode using the 1More app or by using the touch sensor on the stem.

Battery life is another highlight of the ComfoBuds Pro. We were able to get a regular playback time of close to seven hours on a single charge with ANC enabled.

In addition, the case can charge the earbuds just over two times, which means that we were able to get a playback time of over 21 hours with a one-time charge in total. Moreover, the ComfoBuds Pro also supports fast charge – a 15-minute charge enabled two hours of playback.

At $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,500), the 1More ComfoBuds Pro proves to be a fantastic audio offering in its price range. There are a few minor issues, but those are not deal-breaker in any way. If you are looking for wireless earbuds with great sound, superb noise cancellation and excellent battery life, the 1More ComfoBuds are highly recommended.