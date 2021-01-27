MARKET NEWS

NASA to host virtual briefing on February 18 Perseverance Mars rover landing tonight

The Perseverance rover is supposed to land on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, carrying new scientific tools and technologies onboard, including the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Mars Rover Perseverance (Image: NASA/ JPL)

The United States space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will host a virtual media briefing at 3.00 am on January 28 (India time) to discuss the upcoming landing of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

The event will be aired live on NASA TV, NASA website, and YouTube.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Lori Glaze, Director, Planetary Science Division, NASA Headquarters, Matt Wallace, Mars 2020 Deputy Project Manager, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Allen Chen, Mars 2020 entry, descent, and landing lead, JPL, Ken Farley, Mars 2020 project scientist, Caltech, and Briony Horgan, Mars 2020 science team member, Purdue University, will attend the Perseverance rover briefing and discuss what the mission and the landing day would look like.

Perseverance will land in the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet and it will be the first artificial object to land on Mars since the 2018 Insight lander’s descent. It will also be the first rover to touch down on Mars since the Curiosity rover landing in 2012.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is being sent to hunt for signs of life on the Red Planet. It will be capturing rock and regolith samples in metal tubes, which will be deposited on Mars for a future mission to collect and return to Earth, said NASA.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Mars #NASA #Perseverance rover #science #world
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:05 pm

