Hester Biosciences acquires tech for made-in-India bird flu vaccine

Hester, one of India's leading animal healthcare companies, has inked a deal for indigenously developed technology to commercially produce a low pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2 strain) inactivated vaccine for poultry.

The deal with Agrinnovate India, a government entity that acts as an interface between ICAR and the stakeholders in the agriculture sector, is for a made-in-India vaccine. Besides supplying the vaccine within India, Hester intends to export this vaccine to African and Asian countries through Hester’s own distribution network, where the demand for this vaccine has already been established.

Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza H9N2 Strain causes comorbidity in poultry flocks throughout the year, leading to huge economic losses to the poultry farmers. The disease generally has low mortality rate up to 6% but can increase significantly in the presence of other infections. It could also lead to an irreversible egg production drop (up to 50%) in layer birds and a performance loss in broilers.

The vaccine provides protective immunity in chickens for approximately 6 months.Hester has plans to launch this vaccine by the end of 2023 after completing the required field studies and obtaining regulatory approvals.