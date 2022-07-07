English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPower

    Production from captive, commercial coal mines rises 79% in June quarter

    The coal ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 will be achieved.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: AFP)

    Representative image (Source: AFP)

    The production from captive and commercial coal blocks has increased by 79 percent to 27.7 Million Tonnes (MT) in the June quarter.

    The coal ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 will be achieved.

    "Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of financial Year 2022-23 was reviewed by the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on July 6, 2022 in the presence of project proponents. Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 MT which is 79 per cent higher than 15.5 MT coal produced during the same period in FY 2021-22," the coal ministry said in a statement.

    The government also appreciated the efforts of coal blocks owners in achieving such high growth. Two coal blocks sold last year under commercial mines auction have become operational and produced 1.57 MT in the first quarter, it said.

    At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production, and it is likely that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country, it added.

    Close
    Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The ministry of coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.
    PTI
    Tags: #coal mine #increased production
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 08:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.