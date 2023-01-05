NTPC crosses 300 billion units electricity generation mark in FY23

Representative image

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday crossed the 300 billion units (BU) mark of electricity generated during the current fiscal year.

As of January 5, 2023, NTPC has recorded a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent, compared to 68.5 per cent during the corresponding period in FY22, against the overall all-India PLF of 63.27 per cent, a company statement said.

The public sector undertaking has registered the generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days, as of Thursday. The company achieved the 300 BU accomplishment a month before it had crossed the same mark in FY22, it added.

In 2021-22, the company had crossed the 300 BU generation mark in 300 days on February 5.

The company has recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 percent over the previous year.

The NTPC group has an installed capacity of 70,824 MW. Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of renewable energy capacity.