App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogendra Yadav detained at Delhi Gate during anti-CAA protests

The development comes against the backdrop of protests at Jamia Nagar, where a man fired shots at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia university student

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav was detained at Delhi Gate where protesters have formed a human chain against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), news agency ANI has reported.

The development comes against the backdrop of protests at Jamia Nagar, where a man fired shots at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia university student, before he brandished the firearm above his head and shouted "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Massive protests erupted in the area after the incident with hundreds of agitated people gathering near the university, breaking barricades and clashing with police personnel.

Close

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and is being interrogated, the police said.

related news

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #CAA protests #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.