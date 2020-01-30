Yogendra Yadav detained at Delhi Gate during anti-CAA protests

Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav was detained at Delhi Gate where protesters have formed a human chain against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), news agency ANI has reported.

The development comes against the backdrop of protests at Jamia Nagar, where a man fired shots at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia university student, before he brandished the firearm above his head and shouted "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Massive protests erupted in the area after the incident with hundreds of agitated people gathering near the university, breaking barricades and clashing with police personnel.

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and is being interrogated, the police said.