Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi: Man opens fire near Jamia Millia Islamia University, one student injured

The culprit has been detained by the police

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A student (C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, injured after an unidentified person allegedly opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, is assisted towards a hospital in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
A student (C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, injured after an unidentified person allegedly opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, is assisted towards a hospital in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

A student has reportedly been injured after an unidentified person opened fire at protesters, who were agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

The culprit has been detained by the police, news agency ANI has reported.

According to CNN News18, the person was opposed to those protesting against CAA and NRC.

He shouted "Who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you and then fired at the protesters," students who witnessed the shocking incident told the TV news channel.

The injured student was hit by the bullet in his arm and has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar. His condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate metro stations.

The incident comes close on the heels of several BJP leaders giving communally charged speeches at poll rallies in Delhi. This include Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, who had earlier this week, led chants of ‘shoot the traitors’ at a poll rally in north Delhi’s Rithala.

The minister prompted "desh ke gaddaron ko..." to which the crowd responded "...goli maaro sa***n ko". The chant translates to "shoot down the traitors who betray the country". He has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Jamia Millia Islamia

