With Ramgarh poll win, Congress touches three digit mark in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan’s ruling political party, the Indian National Congress, took its seat tally to three digits in the state’s Legislative Assembly after its candidate Shafia Zubair won the Ramgarh seat on January 31.

The Congress, which formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 after winning 99 seats in the 200-member assembly, has now reached the halfway mark. However, it one short of attaining single-party majority.

It now has 100 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the House. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which have provided support to the government, have two seats each. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which has also lent its support, has one seat in the House.

On December 7, 2018. Assembly election was only held in 199 out of the 200 constituencies. Election in Ramgarh could not be held due to the death of the BSP candidate.

The elections were held on January 28 with 20 candidates in fray, the result of which was announced on January 31.

Zubair defeated her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival by a margin of over 12,000 votes. She secured 44.77 percent votes against the BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh's 38.20 percent.

The remaining 18 candidates, including BSP’s Jagat Singh, ended up losing their deposit. Jagat Singh is the son of former union minister Natwar Singh.

The BJP, who was defeated by the Congress in the 2018 state elections, has 73 members in the assembly.

Rajasthan Congress unit President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot thanked the people for restoring their faith and confidence by making the party win the seat.

"It was the first election after the government's formation and the result is an indication that BJP has lost the support they had,” Pilot told PTI.