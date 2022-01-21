With 71% rating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops list of most popular world leaders once again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global rating survey released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence as the most popular world leader, with an approval rating of 71 percent.



Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS

Modi: 71%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Kishida: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrison: 41%

Sánchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26% *Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, ranked lowest on the list with an approval rating of 26 percent.

Morning Consult wrote on its website: “The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came second with a 66 percent approval rating, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who had an approval rating of 60 percent.

On the list that ranks 13 most popular world leaders, United States President Joe Biden ranked number six with a 43 percent approval rating with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. They were followed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with a rating of 41 percent.

At present, Morning Consult Political Intelligence is tracking the approval ratings of the leaders of India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, South Korea, Japan, and Italy.

The sample size of the survey ranges between 3,000-5,000 for all nations except in the United States, where the average sample size is 45,000, approximately. In India, the sample was representative of the literate population.

Notably, in November 2021 too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had topped the list of most popular world leaders. In May 2020, PM Modi had topped the list with the highest approval rating of 84 percent, which had dipped to 63 percent in May 2021.