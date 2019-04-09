App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi

PM Modi said Mayawati’s desperation was understandable from her outreach to Muslim electorate, but the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 dubbed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's appeal to Muslims to vote for her party and partner Samajwadi Party (SP) as a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" and called their alliance a “fight for survival”.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said Mayawati’s desperation was understandable from her outreach to Muslim electorate, but the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

PM Modi said: “It is unsurprising that Mayawati is making such statements as she is facing defeat. She is appealing to Muslims to specifically vote for her. This is a matter for the Election Commission to look into. I am less worried about Mayawati. She is part of a sinking ship and is looking to Muslims for support.”

On April 7, the BSP supremo had appealed to Muslims to vote for the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the Lok Sabha election and not allow the Congress to split their votes. After this, the Election Commission (EC) had sought a report from Saharanpur District Magistrate on the contents of her speech. The following day, the poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh sent a factual report to the EC.

related news

The prime minister raised question about the silence of the “secular brigade” on Mayawati’s comment. “I am more worried about the secular brigade. Why are they silent? Had someone made such an appeal to Hindus, they would have expressed outrage. The 'award wapsi' gang would have returned their awards and a signature campaign would have started. Why is this group silent?” PM Modi said.

“This is a worrying subject for the nation. I request you to expose such elements. Why are they selective? Don't these remarks hurt their secularism? Did this statement boost their secularism? The biggest threat to India are these people who hide behind the mask of secularism,” he added.

Talking about the SP-BSP alliance, he said: “Those who were enemies and were willing to harm each other. When such parties unite, it means they are fighting for survival. They are looking for a lifeline, but I don't think they will succeed.”

(The full interview will be aired today at 7.00 pm and 10.00 pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 10:20 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Narendra Modi #PM Modi Interview #Uttar Pradesh #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Two-Week Deadline to Form Players’ Association Presents Challenge

After Long-term Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's Shock Resignation, Inter ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Politicians File Nomination Forms

Grapes Grown on Mars? Georgia Winemakers Aiming High with Plans for Re ...

Gunmen Attack RSS Leader in Hospital, Shoot His PSO Dead in J&K's Kish ...

Roughed Up at Mayawati's Rally, Bhim Army May Lend Support to Congress ...

Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Launched in India at ...

Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cul ...

As Mamata Govt Sits on Permission for Darjeeling, BJP Switches to Kali ...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: 29 candidates have criminal reco ...

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man, says Rahul Gandhi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 11,600; ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, un ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.