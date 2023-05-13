UP Municipal Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP set to sweep UP local body elections

UP Municipal Elections 2023

Votes for the Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body elections are currently being counted. On May 4 and 11, elections were held for 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads, and 544 nagar panchayats. During the first phase, the overall voting percentage stood at 52%, while in the second phase it stood at 53%. For a total of 14,684 posts, both EVMs and ballot papers were used.

These included 17 mayor posts, 1,420 corporator posts, 199 nagar palika parishad chairperson posts, 5,327 nagar palika parishad members, 544 nagar panchayat chairperson posts, and 7,178 nagar panchayat member posts, according to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission. During the first phase of voting, 44,232 candidates were in the fray, while 39,146 candidates sealed their fate in the second phase.

Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate Bihari Lal Arya is leading over Congress candidate Arvind by more than 32000 votes after 10 rounds of counting at the Jhansi Municipal Corporation seat.BJP candidate Jeba Khan has won from Amethi Nagar Panchayat Ward No. 2. On the other hand, BJP candidate Haqiqoon Nisha has also won from Gorakhpur.BJP's Anil Singh has won the post of councillor from Jayaprakash Narayan ward of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. BJP's Manish Singh has won the post of councillor from Veer Savarkar ward while BSP's Vishwajeet Yadav has won the post of councillor from Pandit Deendayal ward.

Big win for BJP in Jhansi Mayoral poll by over 50,000 votes. BJP candidate Bihari Lal Arya got around 85,000 votes. This is the third time when BJP has won the Mayor seat in Jhansi.





BJP candidate for Shahjahanpur Mayoral post Archana Verma leading with in fourth round.Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate Bihari Lal Arya is leading over Congress candidate Arvind by more than 32000 votes after 10 rounds of counting at the Jhansi Municipal Corporation seat.AIMIM candidate for Meerut Mayoral seat -- Mohmmad Anas -- is leading with 89 votes after the first round.BJP has taken the lead in Ayodhya civic body polls.BJP ahead in 75 Nagar Panchayats, SP+ in 39, Congress in 1, BSP in 10 and others in 51Out of 17 mayoral seats, the BJP is leading on 15, while both BSP & Cong are ahead on 1 seat each. The Samajwadi Party is yet to open account.BJP is off to great start in UP Nikay Chunav counting as so far it has managed to lead in 16 municipal corporations, 65 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayat seats.First win for BSP in the UP municipal polls. BSP candidate has won from Ward No. 1 of Agra Municipal Corporation.BJP candidate Ganesh Kesarwani is leading in Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (Mayor), SP candidate Ajay Srivastava is in second place.

1- Nagar Panchayat Handia BJP ahead, SP behind,

2- Nagar Panchayat Phulpur SP ahead, BJP behind

3- Nagar Panchayat Koraon BJP ahead SP behind

4- Nagar Panchayat Bharatganj BJP ahead Independent behind

5- Nagar Panchayat Sirsa BJP ahead SP behind

6- Nagar Panchayat Lalgopalganj BJP ahead BSP behind

7- Nagar Panchayat Mauaima SP ahead BJP behind 8- Nagar Panchayat Shankargarh BJP ahead SP behind