UP CM Yogi Adityanath releases new population policy, says 'every community taken care of'

During the launch of the new population policy, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath released a new population policy for 2021-2030 on July 11, which aims to incentivise people to help in population control, saying that every community has been taken care of in the state’s policy.

“I am happy to implement state's Population Policy 2021-2030 today,” said CM Adityanath as he unveiled the policy on the occasion of World Population Day, which is celebrated on July 11 every year.



During the launch of the policy, the chief minister said, “Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030.”

The state government's law commission has also prepared a population control bill. According to the bill’s draft put up on the UP State Law Commission (UPSLC) website, people having more than two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The draft bill also prohibits promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two.

The draft further says that it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

Suggestions have been invited from the public to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it.

If enacted, the provisions of the proposed legislation titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 will come into force after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette, according to the state’s law commission website. The provision of this legislation shall apply to a married couple where the boy is not less than 21 years of age and the girl is not less than 18.

The draft bill has drawn flak from the opposition parties, with the Congress alleging it was intended to serve the BJP's "political agenda" ahead of next year's assembly elections in UP. Samajwadi Party leaders called it a "murder of democracy".