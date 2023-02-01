English
    Union Budget 2023 a major outreach for polls: Political observers

    Centre has focused on the middle class, which decides the fate of politics in the country, say political observers.

    Sohil Sehran
    February 01, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
    Budget 2023 key highlights

    Budget 2023-2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 is seen as a major outreach to the electorate ahead of a slew of assembly elections followed by the general election in 2024.

    The budget is being read as all-in-all middle-class, considering the benefits it has offered to the salaried class in terms of its treatment of tax slabs.

    Sitharaman announced an extension in tax rebate from Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh under the income tax new regime. Political observers say the announcement assumes significance as nine states are going to polls in 2023, beginning with Tripura, and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third consecutive term, a first after the 1960s when Jawaharlal Nehru achieved the feat.

    “Income tax rebate is a matter of emotion. The government has keenly focused on the middle class, which decides the fate of politics in the country,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.