Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien "fact checks" seven "false claims" made by Amit Shah at his election rally

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 06:01 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien

Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Derek O’Brien said on December 20 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader gave out “seven pieces of concocted, false information in one speech”.

Slamming the Union Minister for attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his Midnapore election rally, Derek O’Brien, shared a screenshot of the seven “false” claims made by Shah and “fact-checked” each of them.

Dubbing Amit Shah the “henchman of the tourist gang”, the Trinamool leader wrote: “#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the ‘tourist gang’. Seven pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low!”

He began with Amit Shah’s allegation that Mamata “quit Congress for another party” and clarified that she “did not defect... she set up a NEW party”.

He then moved on to speak on the attack on BJP national president on JP Nadda’s convoy last week near Kolkata. O’Brien said the “Bengal government has provided Z+ security for JP Nadda but he violated all regulations by allowing a large convoy of vehicles to follow him.”

The Trinamool MP also hit back over Shah’s allegation that the Bengal government denied financial benefits to farmers and prevented people from availing the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. O’Brien said a state-run scheme is already in place. It was launched two years before the Ayushman Bharat scheme was introduced and has provided aid worth Rs 5 lakh per year to more than 1.4 crore families.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP vs Trinamool #Home Minister Amit Shah #Trinamool Congress Derek O'Brien
first published: Dec 20, 2020 06:01 pm

